PDP Appeals Court Ruling Invalidating Edo Governorship Primary Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken steps to challenge a recent court ruling that nullified the primary election through which Asue Ighodalo was selected as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections in Edo State.

The appeal, filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, cites 25 grounds and seeks to overturn the decision of the Federal High Court delivered on July 4, 2024.

Naija News recalls that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had declared the February 22 primary election invalid, ruling that the PDP had failed to adhere to its constitutional provisions and electoral guidelines by excluding 378 elected ward delegates from participating.

The court emphasized the importance of compliance with party constitutions and electoral laws, stating that such non-compliance undermines the democratic process. It directed that the excluded delegates be reinstated to ensure fairness in the party’s selection process.

In response, PDP, represented by Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), argued in their appeal that the lower court’s decision was unfounded and not supported by the weight of evidence.

They asserted that the primary election was conducted according to the party’s regulations and that the excluded delegates did not participate in the ad-hoc ward congress held on February 4.

The party is seeking the Court of Appeal’s intervention to set aside the previous ruling and dismiss the case, contending that their conduct during the primaries was lawful and in accordance with electoral laws and internal guidelines.

The appeal, marked CA/ABJ/CV/2024, lists Kelvin Mohammed, Gabriel Okoduwa, Ederaho Osagie, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Secretary of the PDP, and the Vice Chairman of PDP South-South as respondents.

PDP aims to overturn the judgment and proceed with its chosen candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State.