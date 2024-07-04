Edo Gov’ship Primary: PDP Insists Asue, Ogie Ticket Remains Valid Despite Court Ruling

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation has clarified that the Federal High Court ruling on the party’s delegate election does not invalidate the primary election results that selected Dr. Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie as the party’s gubernatorial candidates.

Naija News earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primary election, which resulted in Asue Ighodalo becoming the candidate for the upcoming Edo State governorship election, as invalid.

Responding to the court’s decision, the party termed the judgment “a strange development and contrary to a long line of Appellate Courts’ decision on the subject.”

In a statement made available to Naija News, the PDP campaign organisation noted: “Today, July 4, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Hon. Justice Ekwo entered a judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/165 of 2024 (HON. KELVIN MOHAMMED & 2 ORS VS INEC & 3 ORS), filed by some disgruntled individuals claiming they were the authentic delegates excluded from the PDP’s selection process for the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State.

“In a surprising development, contrary to a long line of Appellate Court decisions, Hon. Justice Ekwo ruled that the issue of ward congresses and delegate selection is a justiciable matter within the court’s purview.”

The campaign organisation emphasized that the Edo State PDP and the specific court involved have a history regarding this issue, where the Appellate Court had previously overturned similar decisions, reaffirming that ward congresses and delegate selection are internal party matters beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

The party expressed confidence that this recent decision would not stand up to appeal and that necessary steps are already being taken.

The PDP urged its members, supporters, and the people of Edo State to remain calm and dismiss the misleading assertions, assuring them that the truth would become clear once the actual judgment is made public.

The campaign organisation further stated: “It must be noted that the Edo State PDP and this specific court have a history on this issue, where the Appellate Court had previously overturned similar decisions and affirmed that ward congresses and delegate selection are internal party matters outside the court’s jurisdiction.

“We are confident that this recent decision will not hold up on appeal, and steps are already being taken in that regard.

“Moreover, it is important to note that the claim and the resulting judgment did not invalidate or challenge the outcome of the party primaries that produced the PDP candidate for the upcoming elections.

“The net result therefore is that contrary to the stories making the rounds, spread by mischief makers, the PDP primaries held on February 22, 2024, were not set aside and neither was any order given affecting the outcome of same.

“Members and supporters of the PDP as well as the good people of Edo State are enjoined to remain calm and ignore the antics of mischief makers as the falsity of their assertion will be made clear in the fullness of time and upon release of the actual judgment for public consumption.”