Ollie Watkins Rescues England Against Netherlands, To Face Spain In Euro 2024 Final

The Three Lions of England have qualified for a second European Championship final in a row after beating the Netherlands 2-1 earlier today, July 10.

From the start of the Euro 2024 semi-final clash between England and the Netherlands to the end of the game, the Three Lions proved to be the better side. However, they had to come from behind to prove how compact they had grown into the tournament.

The Signal Iduna Park which was filled with mostly Netherlands fans was agog in the 7th minute when Xavi Simons scored the match opener.

However, the Dutch team couldn’t build on the early lead as they allowed England to crawl back into the game. The English team completely took over the remaining part of the half after Harry Kane grabbed the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

After the half-hour mark, coach Ronald Koeman and his boys suffered a big blow when one of the team’s best players, Memphis Depay had to be substituted in the 35th minute due to an injury.

The first half ended in a 1-1 draw with a lot to play for in the second 45 minutes.

In the second half, the game became more balanced as the two teams took turns to play possession football. That lasted throughout the first half with a pocket of goalscoring chances recorded by both teams.

Amidst that, Bukayo Saka was denied a goal because Kyle Walker who provided the assist was deemed offside.

In the 81st minute, coach Gareth Southgate made a very bold substitution by taking off Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins. 9 minutes after his introduction into the game, the 28-year-old Aston Villa forward scored the winner for England thanks to an assist from Cole Palmer.

The 2-1 win over the Netherlands has booked England a date with Spain in the Euro 2024 final which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.