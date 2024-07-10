More Trouble For El-Rufai As Kaduna Assembly Unearths ‘Monumental Heist’

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has, on Wednesday, claimed that it has discovered a monumental heist carried out in the State under the guise of projects execution during the administration of former governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

They claimed that some political appointees who addressed a press conference in Abuja have been making desperate attempts to denigrate the House and cover up the alleged fraud perpetrated by the El-Rufai government.

Speaking via a statement issued by the Chair Fact-Feeding Committee and Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Barrister Henry Magaji, the lawmakers insisted that there was a systematic and coordinated cornering of the resources of Kaduna State through phoney contracts and outright looting.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of the Kaduna State House of Assembly has been drawn to a press conference addressed by some senior political appointees of the immediate past administration of Malam Nasir El-Rufai.”

“In the press conference, the former political appointees made strenuous efforts to pick holes in the report of the Probe Committee. They resorted to name calling and wild allegations on the motivations for the House Probe. We wish to state as follows:

“The press conference was just a rehash of the vituperation’s and innuendos heaped on us by the former political appointees in their first press briefing. There was nothing new that should warrant our response. They failed to address the main issue, which is the systematic and coordinated cornering of the resources of Kaduna State through phoney contracts and outright looting.

“The State House of Assembly, in line with its constitutional mandate and in response to public demand, carried out a thorough probe into the humongous debts incurred by the immediate past administration without commensurate projects. We dug deep and unearthed the monumental heist carried out in Kaduna State in the guise of projects execution. Our findings revealed a litany of poorly executed projects, abandoned projects, and projects that exists only in the imagination of executive scammers.

“We have called on anti-corruption agencies to step in and invite indicted persons for questioning. It is the anti-corruption agencies that can either validate or disprove our findings, not individuals who spent their days in public office cornering the common patrimony of the people of Kaduna State and mortgaging the future of its children and grandchildren.

“We are currently in court with the head of the indicted administration, Malam Nasir El-Rufai over the issue of fair hearing. We shall not comment on the matter because it is sub-judice. We stand for the rule of law and due process.”