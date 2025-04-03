We Don’t Want Manipulators From LP, PDP, APC – SDP State Chairmen

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said all opposition politicians seeking to become members of the party must follow the right process.

Naija News reports that the chairmen said they would not accept any manipulator from the Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They stated this after their inaugural meeting in Abuja on Thursday. In attendance were the party’s state chairmen from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the forum’s chairman and Lagos State SDP Chairman, Femi Olaniyi, said new members would be admitted, but they must follow the party’s internal structure.

“New members will be admitted and registered through the party’s internal structures, led by the State Chairmen. No individual can self-admit or register as a member of the party,” he said

Recall that the Kaduna State Chapter of SDP had faulted former Governor Nasir El-Rufai‘s admittance into the party, stating they do not have his name in their register.

However, the party’s Assistant National Secretary (North West), Idris Inuwa, clarified that El-Rufai had yet to complete his registration.

Olaniyi explained that the party was ready to adjust its structure to accommodate new members coming into the party, but they would not allow any plan to hijack the party.

“We are not afraid anybody will hijack our party. We are welcoming the influence of new members into the party. But we don’t want those manipulators, especially from APC, PDP or Labour Party, to do a kangaroo registration for them.

“We acknowledge that some structural adjustment may be necessary. So we are going to harmonize and see how we can go about it. If you are bringing 30,000 people to my 40,000 structure, I cannot expect to have the chairman and secretary.

“But we must go with it in a very rightful manner and allow the internal mechanism to decide the situation,” he stated.

The Chairmen further passed a vote of confidence on Shehu Musa Gabam-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.