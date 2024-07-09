Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 9th July, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 9th July 2024

The Federal Government on Monday announced the suspension of duties, tariffs and taxes for the importation of some food items through land and sea borders.

The foods include maize, husked brown rice, wheat, and cowpeas.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, announced the development at a press conference in Abuja.

He said, “150-Day Duty-Free Import Window for Food Commodities, suspension of duties, tariffs and taxes for the importation of certain food commodities (through land and sea borders). These commodities include maize, husked brown rice, wheat and cowpeas.

“Under this arrangement, imported food commodities will be subjected to a Recommended Retail Price (RRP).

“I am glad to reiterate that the Government’s position exemplifies standards that would not compromise the safety of the various food items for consumption.

“In addition to the importation by private sector, Federal Government will import 250,000MT of wheat and 250,000MT of maize. The imported food commodities in their semi processed state will target supplies to the small-scale processors and millers across the country.”

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, has rejected a request by former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to transfer his N80.2 billion fraud case from Abuja to the Kogi division of the court.

Naija News recalls that Bello has been embroiled in a prolonged legal dispute with the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission, EFCC, regarding his arraignment.

The EFCC has subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest, declaring him wanted, after he repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to surrender himself for arraignment.

However, Bello, in a letter through his team of lawyers led by Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, requested that since he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the state governor, it is proper for the case to be held in Kogi State.

He maintained that only the Lokoja Division of the high court has the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the allegations raised against him by the EFCC.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Chief Judge agreed with the position of Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), counsel for the EFCC in the ruling on Monday, argued that Bello’s application was flawed on three grounds.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has listed the causes of the fuel queues recently seen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some parts of the country.

Naija News reports that the company, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the queues are due to the disruption of ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, between Mother Vessels and Daughter Vessels resulting from a recent thunderstorm.

The company said the adverse weather condition has also affected berthing at jetties, truck load-outs and transportation of products to filling stations, causing a disruption in station supply logistics.

NNPC Ltd also cited the flammability of petroleum products, and in compliance with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) regulations, it was impossible to load petrol during rainstorms and lightning.

The Company noted that adherence to these regulations is mandatory as any deviation could pose a severe danger to the trucks, filling stations and human lives.

It said the development was compounded by consequential flooding of truck routes, which constrained the movement of PMS from the coastal corridors to the Federal Capital, Abuja.

While urging motorists to avoid panic buying and hoarding petroleum products, NNPC assured it is working with relevant stakeholders to resolve the logistics challenges and restore a seamless supply of petrol to affected areas.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has formally accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of multiple constitutional violations in a strongly worded letter dated July 8, 2024.

The letter, which was delivered to Governor Fubara on Monday, outlines serious accusations against the governor, including his failure to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill in accordance with constitutional requirements.

Specifically, the Assembly contends that the governor has not adhered to Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, nor has he complied with a Federal High Court judgment issued by Justice J.K Omotosho on January 22, 2024.

The Assembly’s communication emphasizes that without proper presentation of the budget, the state government is prohibited from withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The lawmakers have given Governor Fubara a seven-day ultimatum to rectify this by presenting the budget to the duly constituted House under Amaewhule’s speakership.

Furthermore, the letter accuses Governor Fubara of violating Section 192(2) of the Constitution by inaugurating purported members of the Rivers State Executive Council as commissioners.

The Federal Government has stated that the recommendations from the Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage offer a balanced and practical solution to the various challenges facing the nation’s workforce.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, announced this on Monday in Abuja during a one-day retreat on “Labour Reforms and the Quest for Living Wage in Nigeria: A Focus on Legislative Intervention,” organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

The event was attended by Chairmen and Members of the Joint Senate and House Committees on Employment, Labour, and Productivity.

Onyejeocha highlighted that the committee’s submissions serve as a blueprint for actionable reforms aimed at driving sustainable improvements in labour conditions across the country.

She reiterated the current administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s labour landscape to ensure every worker is respected, protected, and fairly compensated.

Onyejeocha urged lawmakers to pass legislation that reflects the needs of the country’s labour force, promotes productivity and growth, and imposes appropriate penalties on violators of labour laws.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has hinted that the union won’t go on strike if the federal government meets its demands within the next two weeks.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, gave the update on Monday during an interview with newsmen.

According to him, after the meeting with the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, on June 26, it was agreed that both parties would meet again in two weeks’ time to evaluate the progress that has been made on their demands.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has unequivocally maintained its stance on the proposed ₦250,000 minimum wage, resisting the Federal Government’s offer of ₦62,000.

The declaration was made by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, at an award ceremony in Kano, highlighting the union’s commitment to advocating for the interests of Nigerian workers.

Despite several meetings aimed at resolving the wage dispute, no agreement has been reached, with both the government and the NLC holding their grounds.

The impasse continues even after the expiration of the existing minimum wage in April 2024, which has heightened tensions between the parties involved.

During his speech, delivered by NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja, Ajaero voiced concerns over the current economic challenges and escalating inflation rates, which he argued have severely impacted the living standards of workers.

The NLC reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to securing a realistic and sustainable wage for workers across Nigeria.

The Port Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal has on Monday struck out two appeals filed by Local Government Chairmen loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike, for lack of merit.

The appeals marked CA/PH/137M/2024 and CA/PH/145M/2024, filed by Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam and six others, challenged the decisions of the lower court in the matters of the elongation of the council leadership tenure.

The Court of Appeal found the appeals to be without merit and consequently struck them out.

Naija News reports that the judgement comes weeks after Governor Siminalayi Fubara swore in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 LGA at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor on June 19, inaugurated the new caretaker chairmen hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, screened and confirmed the nominees.

Governor Fubara had forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday and the nominees were invited for screening as early as 8 am on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen have refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), General YD Ahmed, on Monday, said corps members will benefit from the new minimum wage if it is approved.

Naija News reports that Ahmed stated this during his visit to the Ogun State Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

The NYSC DG clarified that the benefit is contingent on the approval of the minimum wage, contrary to reports that the President has already approved an increment in corps members’ allowances.

The clarification was contained in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, Director, Information and Public Relations, NYSC, on Monday.

Ahmed advised corps members to remain focused on their service and not be distracted by misinformation.

The visit was part of his oversight functions to ensure the smooth conduct of the orientation exercise and to interact with corps members.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked INTERPOL in three North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria to place former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on its watchlist.

According to The Nation, the decision by the EFCC was based on credible intelligence.

Other countries where the ex-governor is put on the watch list are Egypt, Libya and Sudan.

Sources in the anti-graft agency disclosed that there are many options on the table in dealing with the Bello situation, which include but not limited to storming the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, where the ex-governor is believed to be hiding.

The watch list was activated ahead of the July 17th expected appearance of the former governor before a Federal High Court in Abuja

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.