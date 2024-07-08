Amaewhule-Led Rivers Assembly Accuses Fubara Of Constitutional Breaches

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has formally accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of multiple constitutional violations in a strongly worded letter dated July 8, 2024.

The letter, which was delivered to Governor Fubara on Monday, outlines serious accusations against the governor, including his failure to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill in accordance with constitutional requirements.

Specifically, the Assembly contends that the governor has not adhered to Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, nor has he complied with a Federal High Court judgment issued by Justice J.K Omotosho on January 22, 2024.

The Assembly’s communication emphasizes that without proper presentation of the budget, the state government is prohibited from withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The lawmakers have given Governor Fubara a seven-day ultimatum to rectify this by presenting the budget to the duly constituted House under Amaewhule’s speakership.

Furthermore, the letter accuses Governor Fubara of violating Section 192(2) of the Constitution by inaugurating purported members of the Rivers State Executive Council as commissioners.

It also highlights breaches of Section 7(1) of the Constitution and the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law 2023, concerning the management of local government affairs by unelected individuals.

The Assembly also accuses the governor of ignoring court orders by transacting with three suspended members of the House, in direct contempt of the Court of Appeal’s orders. This action, according to the letter, is a flagrant disregard of judicial authority and an abuse of office.

In concluding their letter, the lawmakers urged Governor Fubara to cease all unconstitutional activities and rectify the highlighted issues immediately.

They warned that these infractions could constitute gross misconduct and further strain the legal and political atmosphere in Rivers State.