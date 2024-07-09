Novak Djokovic Reacts To Boos He Received After Winning Wimbledon Game

Serbian tennis icon, Novak Djokovic, has described the spectators who booed him after beating Holger Rune, as “disrespectful”.

On Monday, July 8, Novak Djokovic faced Danish 21-year-old fast-rising tennis star, Rune in the 2024 Wimbledon round of 16.

The 37-year-old Serbian tennis icon defeated the youngster in a straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory to book his place in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon in London.

During the game, he pursed his lips in the direction of the Centre Court fans after winning a tight second set against Rune, according to Sky Sports.

This infuriated the fans and forced them to boo the seven times Wimbledon winner at the end of the thrilling encounter.

Novak Djokovic, who is trying to win a record-extending 25th major singles title, and tie Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles at the 2024 edition of the prestigious tennis tournament, said he doesn’t accept the disrespect from the fans.

In a courtside interview, Djokovic said: “To all the fans that have respect and stayed here late tonight, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart – I appreciate it.

“And to all the people that chose to disrespect a great player, in this case, me, have a good night.

“I don’t accept it. I know they were cheering for Rune, but that’s an excuse to also boo.”

The Serbian tennis icon went on to add: “It’s fine. I will focus on the respectful people who pay the ticket to come and watch tonight, who love tennis and appreciate the effort that the players put in here.

“I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can’t touch me.”