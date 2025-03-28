Novak Djokovic Becomes Oldest Man To Reach Masters 1000 Semi-final

Serbian tennis icon, Novak Djokovic made history by becoming the oldest player to reach a Masters 1000 semi-final at 37 years old.

On Thursday, March 27, Novak Djokovic showcased his exceptional skills while securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a commanding 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over American Sebastian Korda.

Djokovic started strong, breaking Korda early to gain an advantage in the first set, which he maintained throughout. Although Korda demonstrated remarkable resilience in the second set, pushing the match to a tie-break, Djokovic’s experience shone through. He sealed the win with a powerful ace, reinforcing his status as a formidable competitor.

Looking ahead, Djokovic is set to face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals. He attributed his success to his serving performance, stating, “One word, serve. I was serving very well, probably the best serving performance, not just here, but in a long time.”

His impressive statistic of winning 84% of first-serve points reflects his dominance on the court.

Djokovic expressed enthusiasm about his current form, emphasizing that a victory in Miami would mark his landmark 100th singles title.

“I am obviously playing the best tennis I have played in quite some time. It’s great when I experience tournaments like this and performances like this. It motivates me and encourages me to keep going for more,” he remarked.

In another highlight, Czech teenager Jakub Mensik advanced to his first Masters semi-final by defeating France’s Arthur Fils 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

Mensik performed exceptionally well, overcoming the challenges presented by Fils, who was coming off a significant victory over top seed Alexander Zverev. Mensik’s powerful serve and focused approach allowed him to secure this important win.

Expressing his excitement, Mensik noted, “It feels incredible. I think the biggest result so far in my career, so I’m glad I just kept going since the first round. That’s the key, to keep the focus during the two weeks because it’s always tough. The job is not done.”

Mensik had established a 4-1 lead early in the match but allowed Fils to rally back, forcing a tie-break. However, he regained his composure in the second set, finishing the match in 75 minutes. Ranked 54th in the world, Mensik will next face American third seed Taylor Fritz, who triumphed over Italian Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling encounter that ended with a score of 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5.

This match showcased Berrettini’s resolve as he fought back in the second set, saving six match points before ultimately falling short. Fritz acknowledged the challenges he faced, saying, “I think I made it extremely tough for myself. He raised his level and played really well in the third, so I had to work extra hard to win the third set and raise my level, as well.”

Fritz’s ability to reset and maintain focus under pressure highlights his competitive spirit and determination, setting the stage for an exciting clash in the semi-finals.