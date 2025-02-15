Tennis: World Number One Jannik Sinner Accepts 3-month Ban For Doping

World number one Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month suspension from tennis following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding his two positive drug tests last year.

Jannik Sinner, a 23-year-old Italian star, fresh off his Australian Open victory last month, will be suspended from February 9 until May 4, but he will be eligible to compete in the French Open, commencing on May 19.

WADA previously appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) opted not to impose a ban on Sinner in 2024.

Although WADA initially sought a suspension of up to two years, it ultimately accepted Sinner’s explanation that he was inadvertently exposed to the banned substance clostebol through his physiotherapist.

The agency acknowledged that Sinner did not intend to cheat and that the substance did not provide any performance-enhancing benefits.

In its statement, WADA emphasized that while Sinner’s situation was unique and stemmed from the negligence of his team, athletes hold responsibility for the actions of their entourage. Consequently, a three-month suspension was deemed a fitting resolution in this case.

Sinner expressed relief in a statement released by his legal team, stating: “This case has loomed over me for nearly a year, and with a long process ahead, I chose to accept WADA’s offer to resolve this matter with a three-month sanction.”

Recent months have seen notable doping cases in tennis, including a one-month suspension accepted by leading female player Iga Swiatek in November after a positive test while she was ranked world number one.

Sinner had previously been exonerated by an independent panel after testing positive for clostebol in March 2024, which found that he was unwittingly contaminated through a treatment for a cut on his hand.

Although the ITIA determined in August that Sinner bore no fault or negligence, WADA’s appeal challenged this decision, seeking a longer suspension.

However, with the acceptance of the three-month ban, Sinner’s next opportunity to compete will be at the Italian Open starting May 7. He will miss significant tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, as well as several clay events leading up to the French Open.

WADA has officially withdrawn its CAS appeal, allowing Sinner to resume “official training activity” from April 13. The ITIA stated that WADA’s decision aligns with its initial findings.