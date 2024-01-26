Jannik Sinner Ends Novak Djokovic’s 33-match Winning Run In Australian Open

The 22-year-old tennis star, Jannik Sinner has ended Novak Djokovic‘s attempt to achieve a record 25 Grand Slam titles by knocking the Serbian out of the Australian Open on Friday, January 26.

Jannik Sinner ended Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park to progress to his first final in a grand slam.

The Italian fourth seed showed no signs of weakness against the iconic 36-year-old Djokovic as he won the semi-final 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner will take on either German sixth seed Alexander Zverev or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open final on Sunday, January 28.

This means that on the said date, one of the aforementioned tennis players will win the prestigious trophy for the first time in his career.

During the semi-final tie between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, the Serbian fought off a match point, but his performance was below his usual high standards as he committed 54 unintentional errors and failed to generate a single break point.

Sinner, who had never advanced this far at a Grand Slam, acknowledged his delight for the match and believed he had improved since losing to Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

“It was a very tough match,” Jannik Sinner said. “I started really well. He missed in the first two sets. I felt like he was not feeling that great on court so I just tried to keep pushing.

“Then in the third set I had a match point and I missed the forehand but this is tennis. I just tried to be ready for the next set, which I started off really well.”

He added, “I think we play really similarly – you have to return as many balls as possible, he’s such an incredible server. So I was just trying to push him around a little bit – I’m not going to tell you the tactics.”

While Djokovic said, “I was, in a way, shocked with my level, you know, in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets.

“I guess this is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I’ve ever played, at least that I remember.”