Rafael Nadal Named In Australian Open Entry List After One Year Injury

Two-time Austrian Open winner Rafael Nadal has been added to the tournament’s entry list following an injury that kept him out of action for almost a year.

The 37-year-old Rafael Nadal has not participated in any tennis game since he was forced to bow out of the last edition of the Australian Open due to a hip flexor injury he sustained during the tournament.

The former world champion recently announced that Brisbane International would be the venue of his January return which means that he will be ready for the Australian Open which will commence on January 14 and end on January 28.

While the fans of Rafael Nadal anticipate to see the tennis icon on the court in Australia in January, Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, could miss the competition.

The Australian tennis star had a challenging 2023 as he missed four major tournaments due to different degrees of injuries. The 28-year-old has battled foot, knee, and wrist injuries throughout this year.

He stated last month that “the stars would need to align” for him to be ready for next year’s first major, the Australian Open.

Kyrgios who made it to the 2022 Wimbledon final, can only make it to the Australian Open in January if he receives a wildcard since he wasn’t fit enough to be included in the entry list.

The reigning champion and current world number one, Novak Djokovic, will look to tie the record and complete a career Grand Slam with his 11th men’s Australian Open victory.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time major champion and longtime arch-rival, declared in May that 2024 would “probably” be his final year in professional tennis.

The world’s top-seeded woman, Iga Swiatek, and the reigning champion, Aryna Sabalenka, will square off again now that both have been confirmed for the lineup.

After taking a break to raise their babies, past winners Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Angelique Kerber will be returning to Melbourne Park.