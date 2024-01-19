Australian Open 2024: Djokovic, Sinner, Tsitsipas Reach Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his 100th Australian Open match.

Novak Djokovic, who is currently the world number one, outperformed the 30th seed, winning 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-2) and exhibiting his best performance so far in the tournament.

The win keeps the 36-year-old on course to win a 25th Grand Slam title, putting him one win away from the record held by Australia’s Margaret Court.

“It was the best performance I’ve had during this tournament,” Novak Djokovic said.

“Obviously, I’m pleased with the way I played throughout the entire match, particularly the first two sets.

“He stepped it up and raised his level of tennis in the third set. We went toe-to-toe in the tiebreaker.”

In the fourth round, Novak Djokovic will play the 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The Frenchman qualified for the round after defeating 21-year-old Ben Shelton.

Djokovic is now the only player to have participated in 100 matches at all four Grand Slams, having done so in 108 matches at the French Open, 103 at Wimbledon, and 101 at the US Open. He has won 92 matches in Melbourne out of his 100 matches in the Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner is one of Djokovic’s primary rivals for the title after he earlier overcame Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

The Italian fourth seed advanced to the second week in Melbourne with a 6-0 6-1 6-3 victory in less than two hours.

The 22-year-old captained Italy to their first Davis Cup victory in 47 years, a remarkable way to end 2023 after he took home four trophies within the calendar year.

Meanwhile, after defeating Frenchman Luca Van Assche, Stefanos Tsitsipas, will play American 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Greek player, Tsitsipas, had to return from an early two-set deficit in the third set to win 6-3 6-0 6-4.

On the other hand, Fritz overcame a set down to stun Fabian Marozsan of Hungary, winning 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Alex de Minaur, the top-seeded player in Australia, advanced as well, defeating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 6-3 6-1.