Rafael Nadal Suffers Defeat In First Game After Returning From 11-Month Layoff

Following almost a year after staying out of tennis due to fitness issues, Spanish tennis icon, Rafael Nadal, returned to the game earlier today, December 31, on a negative note.

The legendary Rafael Nadal suffered a defeat in the Brisbane International doubles as he prepares for his return to the singles game for the first time since January.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was beaming with joy as he finally returned to the court, but he and Marc Lopez lost 6-4, 6-4 to Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson earlier today.

Recall that Nadal underwent surgery on his left hip in June, and he has since said that 2024 will likely be his last year in professional tennis.

Although Lopez, his doubles partner in Brisbane, doesn’t play much these days as he currently serves as one of the coaches of Rafael Nadal, it was a useful warm-up for Tuesday’s singles match between the Spanish tennis star and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

After losing the doubles, the 37-year-old tennis star said: “Competing is different than practicing, but in terms of practicing with the guys here, I am quite happy because I feel competitive against the players that I played in practice.

“Of course, I don’t have the expectations that I used to have in the past.”

On when he will probably retire, Rafael Nadal who will participate in the 2024 Australia Open in January said: “If I am playing well – something that can happen – if I am free of injuries – something that history says is very difficult – and if I am not having too much pain daily, if all the things together happen, why not?

“I don’t want to say 100% that’s going to be my last year, because I keep loving tennis and keep enjoying what I am doing.”