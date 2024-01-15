Andy Murray Stunned Out Of 2024 Australian Open

Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry defeated five-time finalist Andy Murray in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 15.

Andy Murray, 36, who has said that this may be his last Australian Open, gave it his all in a 61-minute first set, but the 30th seed Etcheverry eventually broke him down to win 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray’s defeat denied his admirers the opportunity of seeing him clash with the current champion, Novak Djokovic, in the third round.

Before taking on Djokovic, Etcheverry, who made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2023, must beat Frenchman Gael Monfils.

After beating Andy Murray in the opening round of the Australian Open, Etcheverry said: “Very tough for me playing with a legend like Andy.

“He is one of my idols, but today I played incredible. I just tried to play my game and focus on my points.”

Recall that Murray declared in Brisbane that if the upcoming 12 months fail to favour him, he would call it quits on his career. Murray had a terrible record going into 2023—he had only won once in his previous four events.

The British athlete, who competed with some of the best tennis players of all time, including retired Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who is battling with fitness issues, is nearing the end of a trophy-filled career. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 in addition to winning the US Open in 2012.