Rafael Nadal Reveals Why He No Longer Thinks Of Tennis

Spanish Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, has stressed that he does not miss the sport, even after an illustrious career that spanned nearly two decades.

On Monday, Rafael Nadal was honoured with a prestigious Sporting Icon award at the Laureus World Sports Awards held in Madrid.

Throughout his remarkable career, the 38-year-old athlete won an impressive total of 22 Grand Slam titles, with a record-breaking 14 of them won at the French Open, Roland Garros—an achievement that firmly established him as one of the greatest clay court players in history.

Nadal officially retired from professional tennis in November, following his final match at the Davis Cup held in Malaga.

In a candid conversation with reporters at the awards ceremony, Nadal shared his feelings post-retirement, saying, “The truth is that I don’t miss tennis. Zero. I don’t miss it at all.”

He elaborated that his lack of longing for the sport is not due to any negative feelings towards it. “But not because I finished tired of tennis or fighting against tennis, not at all,” he clarified.

Reflecting on his career, Nadal expressed his gratitude and contentment, saying: “I finished my career happy, and if I could have, I would have carried on because I loved what I was doing.”

He acknowledged the physical toll that competitive tennis had taken on him, stating, “It’s just that when you realize that physically you can’t do it anymore… you try to close that chapter. And I closed it.”