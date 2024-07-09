International Thief Thief: Fela Had Personal Issues With MKO Abiola – Okupe

Former Director-General of the Obi/Datti Campaign Organization, Doyin Okupe, has said late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti had a personal issue with business tycoon, Moshood Abiola.

Doyin Okupe, who was late MKO Abiola’s ally, said this on Tuesday afternoon to clarify allegation that late Fela Anikulapo Kuti sang “International Thief Thief” because of Abiola.

On Monday, “International Thief Thief” trended on X (formerly Twitter). The trend followed an allegation by an investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, on Noble Nigeria podcast, that the late business tycoon engaged in illegal businesses while alive.

He further alleged that the late Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, who won the annulled 1993 election, had a hand in late introduction of telephone in Nigeria.

In reaction to the video, Okupe described Hundeyin’s allegation as despicable and uncharitable.

He added that linking “International Thief Thief” track of Fela Kuti to Abiola was wrong. He maintained that Fela never called Abiola a thief.

Okupe added that the late business tycoon never worked for any government, nor did he have any political appointment as was alleged by David.

“It is despicable and uncharitable for anyone to refer to MKO Abiola as a thief. It is sinful culturally and evil. Fela, another true legend, hails from Abeokuta.

“He had personal issues with Abiola and was also an anti-establishment person, who detested some foreign institutions that he considered were neo-colonialists in their operations.

“Abiola, a businessman, was head of such institution, the ITT. Hence the famous lyrics; “ITT, international thief thief” Fela never called Abiola a thief. MKO was a businessman from beginning to the end.

“He never worked for any govt and neither did he have a political appointment. Abiola’s financial empire was mammoth traversing Africa, Europe and elsewhere.

“I was with him one night, and for 4 hours he was engrossed with dealing with files of staff promotions for one of his companies in far away Australia. Amongst them were some 81 expatriates as he told me. Abiola was a truly blessed so of Africa. A great man by all standards,” Okupe stated.