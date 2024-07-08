APC Has Done Very Well In Nigeria – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has done well in Nigeria, and that the current economic challenges in the country is what is being experienced globally.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) stated this when he led governors elected on the platform of the APC on a visit to the Abdullahi Ganduje’s led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party in Abuja.

“The truth of the matter is that the APC has done very well in Nigeria. What is happening currently, is a global economic problem. We in Nigeria, under our own leadership, President Bola Tinubu is also bringing out policies to ensure, given the kind of economy he met, given the kind of situation he saw when he came, he has started the treatment and by the grace of God, I am very confident that very soon Nigerians will be jubilant about how he has managed to navigate the waters”, said Uzodinma in Abuja.

Speaking on other matters, Uzodinma, who said he has at the party’s National Secretariat to touch base with its leadership, boasted that APC will win the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo state as well as retain Ondo state.

Addressing the Ganduje-led NWC, he said: “We are here, you know, of course, we are governors of APC. APC produced us, and we are in Abuja for a meeting; of course, in obedience to the concept of party loyalty, we have to visit the Secretariat to touch with the leadership of the party, chairman and members of the National Working Committee and above all, commiserate with the chairman who also lost his mother-in-law; and also show solidarity with the chairman and managers of our party.

“Those who are serving us, the national leadership of our party, providing service, they are managing our party day to day, they are looking after the policies of the party, they are in charge of the administration of the party, and of course, we members of the party and also critical stakeholders are committed to following and encouraging them as a way of showing support, and that is solidarity.

“Of course you know, I am the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF and when I speak, I speak on behalf of my colleagues, 20 governors. A party like APC, which is in control of 20 states out of 36 and also has produced a President and members of the Federal Executive Council, is the majority party, and if an election is a game of numbers, it means the majority will win.

“On the 20th of this month, the National Campaign Council will be inaugurated in Edo State, and it is expected that most of us, members of the Progressives Governors Forum, will be in attendance. Which other party can provide or boast of such an asset, politically speaking? So, we don’t need to overflog the horse.”

Naija News reports that Uzodinma was in company of the Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and their Ekiti State counterpart, Abiodun Oyebanji.

We Will Do All It Takes To Maintain Good Relation

On his part, Ganduje, on behalf of the NWC, passed a vote of confidence on the APC governors, assuring that their interests are well protected by the national leadership.

The former Governor of Kano State urged the party chieftains to continue to make APC proud.

Ganduje stressed that the party leadership will continue to maintain a cordial relationship with the governors.

He said: “There is no doubt, we were highly when I got the information that they were coming. So, I think it is a blessing, a big blessing to us. We are so happy about it and we have confidence in them.

“We will do all it takes to ensure that we maintain good relationship with our governors all over the country and we will help to protect their interests and there is no doubt that they are also assisting the party, they are making the party to be proud as an institution.”