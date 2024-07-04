Nigeria Already Unrecognizable – Atiku’s Aide To Akpabio

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, said Tinubu has made Nigeria unrecognizable.

Paul Ibe said this, on Wednesday, while reacting to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s statement that Nigerians will not recognize the country by the time President Bola Tinubu finishes his second tenure.

Speaking at the flag off of Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, Senator Akpabio said, “I have no doubt that by the time the president is through with his tenure in the country, seven years from today (Tuesday), many people will not recognize FCT, they will not recognize Nigeria again.”

Senator Akpabio asked Nigerians to pray for the president and hope that the challenges facing the country would be over.

“So, all I can say is: let us continue to pray for him and be hopeful that the challenges you see today, tomorrow, you will see them no more,” he said.

He said the Kugbo Bus Terminal was a wonder project of President Tinubu. Akpabio said the appointment of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was a round peg in a round hole.

“This is for me another major wonder of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This is a way to cater to a city of this nature. This is a way to cater to the people of the area councils, the FCT residents and visitors alike.

“So, I believe that you are a square peg in a square hole and I must thank the President for having the eyes to pinpoint those who can perform and bringing them.”

Paul Ibe, in reaction to Akpabio’s indirect call for Tinubu’s second term, said President Tinubu has already made Nigeria unrecognizable through his economic policies that have put Nigerians in hard time.

Ibe said that barely a year after President Tinubu took over the administration of Nigeria, economic hardship took over.

“Senate President Godswill Akpabio is right that nobody will recognize Nigeria when Tinubu is done with it.

“It is barely a year, but the Nigeria that was handed over to him is scattered, battered, and shattered. It is already unrecognizable!” Ibe said on Wednesday.

His principal, Atiku Abubakar, had on Wednesday, June 5, said under President Tinubu, Nigeria is not working.

Reacting to the fuel subsidy controversy, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said the disclosure that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, proposed payment for fuel subsidy in an economic draft for 2024 submitted to Tinubu showed deception.

“I wish to restate that Nigeria is not working, and what we have had in a little over a year is a cocktail of trial-and-error economic policies. Paying subsidies and lying about it is nothing to brag about. Nigerians deserve better than this deception,” Atiku said.