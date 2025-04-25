PDP Chieftain, Adewale Declares Atiku The ‘Messiah’ Nigeria Needs

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Lagos State Chairman of the party, Segun Adewale, has strongly endorsed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Adewale described Atiku as the “Messiah” Nigeria needs to revive its struggling economy and address the nation’s challenges. He further emphasised that no one should dismiss Atiku politically or tell him to leave the party.

Adewale’s endorsement comes amid mounting criticism of Atiku’s presidential aspirations within the PDP.

Key figures such as former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Bode George and ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, have advised Atiku not to run on the party’s platform in 2027.

George recently called for Atiku’s immediate resignation from the PDP over alleged anti-party activities, while Fayose vowed to oppose Atiku’s bid if he chose to contest.

However, Adewale, in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, rejected these calls, asserting that Atiku’s leadership and experience make him the right candidate to steer the country toward progress.

“He (Atiku) has been tested and tried as part of the few politicians with contentment, and he has never given up. He understands Nigerian politics and knows our challenges compared to other politicians that just want to grab power to get wealth,” Adewale said.

Adewale further expressed disappointment that Atiku’s fiercest opposition was coming from within the PDP itself. He condemned members of the party who are opposing Atiku’s proposed coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and restore the PDP to power.

“Anyone within PDP saying Atiku should not contest in 2027 is working for the opposition and not for the party or the country. They are working for personal pockets, therefore, should not be listening to them,” Adewale asserted.

He further argued that the critics within the PDP were motivated by selfish interests rather than the good of the party or the nation. “All dissenting voices in our party are working for their stomach, not for Nigeria,” he added.

Adewale also dismissed the notion that opposition parties, including Peter Obi’s Labour Party, could single-handedly defeat the ruling APC.

“None of the opposition parties can defeat the ruling party single-handedly, not even Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party,” Adewale stated, emphasising the importance of unity within the opposition camp.

In light of the current political climate, Adewale called for a reform of Nigeria’s electoral system to ensure a fair and credible process.

He lamented his own experiences of alleged electoral malpractice in Lagos State, claiming that a flawed system had robbed him of victories in previous elections.

“It is not about how smart we are, but about the system. It is not about how popular you are, it is about the system. We must join hands to correct this before the 2027 polls,” Adewale urged.

Adewale concluded his remarks by addressing the widespread frustration among Nigerians over poor governance. He asserted that the electorate is eager for a change and a fresh approach to leadership.

“Nigerians are tired of poor governance, calling for a change and a breath of fresh air,” he said.