The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed Area Council chairmen for failing to pay the minimum wage to their council workers.

Naija News reports that Wike reacted to a mass protest by primary school teachers, area council workers, and health workers over the non-implementation of the minimum wage and other entitlements.

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, during a routine inspection of some key road projects slated for commissioning in May 2025, as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second anniversary, Wike described the protest by the teachers and council workers as unfortunate.

Wike frowned over the non-payment of the entitlements of the primary school teachers who are responsible for the education of young children, despite his approval.

The minister appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to exercise patience, noting that the chairmen have been summoned to an urgent meeting.

He said, “It’s unfortunate and we have to tell ourselves the simple truth. The Area Council Chairmen, after I have approved money to be sent to them for them to be able to pay the teachers, they were unable to do that. In fact, I got the report on Wednesday and I have been able to summon all of them.

“I don’t know why people don’t have conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries. This is primary school teachers, not secondary school teachers. It’s the responsibility of the councils; they are in charge of the primary schools. So, I have summoned them to a meeting and also continue to appeal to NUT to give them some time that these things will be sorted out.”