‘No Amount Of Embarrassment In The Media Can Bring Peace’ – Wike Tackles Rivers Elders, Clerics

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , has insisted that no amount of embarrassment in the media by the elders in Rivers State can bring peace to the state unless

Naija News reports that the immediate past governor of the state spoke on Friday during a birthday anniversary thanksgiving for one of his allies in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike challenged the elders of Rivers State to show the efforts they had made towards resolving the political crisis in the state.

He said, “After Mr. President, in his wisdom, declared state of emergency, to save Rivers State from anarchy, I challenge any Rivers so-called elder; I challenge any man of God that has made effort since one month after the declaration of state of emergency, to say they have called for total reconcilation in the state.

“Don’t think that going to television to abuse anybody will bring peace. There are people who thrive in crisis, when there is crisis, they are happy, when there is no crisis, there is no food on the table. There are those elders.

“No amount of embarrassing ourselves outside can bring peace, you need to humble yourself for the interest of the state. I want everybody to work together.”