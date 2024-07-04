NDLEA Wants To Carry Out Mandatory Drug Test On Prospective Couples In Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano has suggested making drug testing a requirement for couples looking to get married as a step towards curbing drug misuse in the region.

The latest development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, the NDLEA Commander in Kano.

The agency has launched the Drug Integrity Test Initiative, which is expected to evolve into a nationwide movement against drug use, he mentioned.

Idris-Ahmad explained that the drug test would act as a preventive measure against drug abuse and a way to identify individuals and couples who are using drugs, enabling them to receive the necessary treatment and rehabilitation.

He mentioned that the idea of making drug testing a legal requirement was born out of the need to lower the number of marriages ending in divorce and to decrease drug misuse among married couples in the area.

He said: “Investigations have shown that one spouse often introduces the other to drugs after marriage and their children, hindering efforts to combat drug abuse.”

The NDLEA commander addressed the Kano State House of Assembly, urging them to pass legislation mandating pre-marital drug screenings.

He called for women, young people, and the wider community to avoid drug use and collaborate in advancing the state and country.

“The test iniative approach seeks to tackle drug abuse at its roots, promoting a healthier and more sustainable society,” Idris-Ahmad said.