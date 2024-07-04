Mikel Arteta Speaks On His Future At Arsenal

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has hinted that he is not looking at leaving the club anytime soon due to the cordial relationship between him and the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has been the coach of Arsenal since 2019. His first two seasons were filled with mixed results to the extent most fans of the club wanted him to be sacked.

However, his last two seasons at the Emirates have been relatively blissful as Arsenal contended for the Premier League title against Manchester City from start to finish.

The 43-year-old Spanish tactician has helped Arsenal to win one FA Cup and two Community Shields as the club’s manager.

With the level of stability he has brought to the Emirates Stadium, the management of the Gunners are expected to extend his contract for at least one more year.

Note that Mikel Arteta’s current contract with Arsenal is expected to expire on June 30, 2025, but he is not bothered about his future at the club.

“There is no update [on his contract] at the moment. The thing that hasn’t changed is how happy I am and how valued I feel here and how much I love representing this club”, Mikel Arteta told ESPN.

“Things happen naturally and our relationship is so good that I don’t predict any issues happening. But things have to develop in the right way and it will happen.”