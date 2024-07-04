Kogi: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment In SDP, Ajaka’s Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved its decision on the appeal lodged by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Muritala Ajaka, challenging the verdict of the state election petition tribunal.

The tribunal had earlier affirmed the victory of Governor Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election.

The appeal follows a judgment delivered on May 27, 2024, by a three-member panel of the Tribunal, which dismissed allegations of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, as stated in the SDP’s petition.

The Tribunal characterized the evidence presented by the petitioners as “incompetent and full of inconsistencies,” and also classified the allegations of forgery raised in the petition as pre-election matters that should have been addressed earlier.

During the court session, the justices heard arguments from both the appellants and the respondents before adjourning to a later date, which will be communicated to the parties involved.

The appellants, represented by counsel Pius Akubo, urged the court to overturn the tribunal’s decision and declare Ajaka as the rightful governor of Kogi State, citing 31 grounds of appeal.

On the other hand, the respondents, including the counsel for Governor Ododo, Joseph Daudu, and APC counsel Emmanuel Ukala, argued for the dismissal of the appeal.

They contended that the appellants had failed to adequately prove their case at the tribunal, particularly concerning the allegations of over-voting and the admissibility of key testimonies.

Daudu highlighted that no evidence presented by the petitioners’ first witness was admitted due to procedural errors.

He reinforced that the tribunal was correct in its judgment to expunge these testimonies and uphold the election of Governor Ododo.

The Appeal Court’s decision to reserve judgment follows standard judicial procedures, allowing the justices time to review the arguments and evidence presented thoroughly.