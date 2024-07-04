Gary Neville Predicts England Vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Clash

Former Manchester United player, Gary Neville has admitted that the Three Lions of England have not been as good as expected in the ongoing Euro 2024 but they often manage to get the needed result.

Gary Neville, who has been very critical of the tactical approach of coach Gareth Southgate, stressed that his heart wouldn’t allow him to predict against England ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter-finals clash with Switzerland at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Despite how star-studded the Three Lions are, they managed to record just one win and two draws in the group stage. They only managed to score just two goals in the group stage despite having world-class attacking-minded players like Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham in their first eleven.

In the round of 16 against Slovakia, England had to wait until in the 90+ 4 minutes to grab the equalizer and then got the winner in extra time despite how star-studded they were.

Switzerland doesn’t have the kind of world-class players England have but they have proven so far in the tournament that they can play against any type of opposition. Like the Three Lions, the Swiss team didn’t record any defeat in the group stage. They beat Hungary 3-1, drew Scotland 1-1, drew the hosts, and Germany 1-1 to finish second in Group A.

In the round of 16, the Swiss team stunned the football world by defeating the reigning champions, Italy 2-0 which means that England might not be immune enough to what the 19th-ranked team could do to the football giants.

Gary Neville, who seems to understand this coupled with the inconsistent form of the Three Lions so far in Euro 2024, wrote in his Overlap Newsletter that the “passive” side could grand the needed result against Switzerland.

He said: “England aren’t gelling, we’re not seeing any coached patterns of play, they’re passive on the pitch and passive off it, in the lack of substitutions and interventions Gareth Southgate is making.

“But something happened. Results matter. Whatever you say about Southgate’s subs – and no one could understand it – Bellingham and Harry Kane were on the pitch to deliver. Is this the near-miss event that jolts them to their senses?

“At the end of a fortnight, they still have one of the best squads here and a game to make the semi-finals. They remain within touching distance of history. Of destiny. My heart is overriding my head. This can still happen.”