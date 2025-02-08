Gary Neville Tells Chelsea What To Do To Contend With Liverpool, Arsenal, City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Chelsea doesn’t have enough quality players to compete with other top clubs in the Premier League for major titles.

Gary Neville points out that Chelsea’s young squad will inevitably face a mix of results as they continue to develop. He emphasizes that to compete effectively with teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, the Blues need to focus on strategic signings this summer.

Following Chelsea’s recent 2-1 victory at home against West Ham United, Neville stated, “With a young team, you’re going to experience a rollercoaster of results without a perfect climb to the top. These players will learn valuable lessons along the way.

“They need to strengthen in two or three positions, and it’s clear they’ll require additional players to complement their growth and ambitions.”

He suggested that the team should consider investing in key areas such as a goalkeeper, a centre-forward, and perhaps a centre-back to bolster their roster.

Currently, Chelsea sit in 4th place in the Premier League, with 43 points, just four points behind Nottingham Forest.

The club is anticipated to be proactive in the summer transfer market, with several potential signings being discussed, including a renewed interest in Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen.

Amid Chelsea’s need for some world-class players, they will be without striker Marc Guiu for their upcoming FA Cup match against Brighton due to a leg injury sustained during the recent victory over West Ham.

Journalist Simon Johnson reported that Guiu experienced minor damage to his abductor muscles and has not been able to train since the match, despite efforts from manager Enzo Maresca to manage concerns about the injury.

At just 19 years old, Guiu has already made a significant impact, scoring six goals in 13 appearances this season, primarily in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

His absence will be felt, especially as he had been positioned as a key player to lead the line against Brighton, particularly with Nicolas Jackson also sidelined.

Maresca will be hopeful that at least one of his available strikers can step up in this crucial game against the Seagulls, who have previously been defeated by Chelsea this season.