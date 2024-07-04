APC Will Be No More Before 2027 – Says Delta PDP Chieftain

Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a prominent chieftain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, has asserted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will cease to exist before 2027.

According to him, the nation’s ruling party will lose its relevance following the widespread hardship experienced across the country.

Naija News reports that Onuesoke, who previously sought the governorship on the platform of the PDP, made these statements during a press briefing in Warri on Thursday, July 4.

The PDP chieftain highlighted the fact that many citizens, including some loyal to the APC, are struggling to afford even basic meals.

Emphasizing the severity of the situation, Onuesoke attributed the impending extinction of the APC to the prevailing hunger and the alarming increase in suicide rates, which he linked to the country’s harsh economic conditions.

Onuesoke cited a recent incident in which an unidentified woman took her own life by jumping from the Ekpan bridge, attributing her actions to the frustration and hardship she faced.

He remained steadfast in his prediction that the APC will not survive the upcoming political upheaval in 2027, asserting that even an increase in the minimum wage by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be enough to salvage the APC and its government.

Furthermore, Onuesoke advocated for a reduction in fuel prices to facilitate the movement of goods and citizens, as well as the regulation of commodity prices in the market to restore public confidence.

“A basket of Garri is ₦4,000, a basket of beans is ₦8,300, a basket of rice is now ₦12,000. Garri is now the food of the politicians who steal money. The majority of the citizens cannot afford this with their meagre earnings/salaries,” the PDP chieftain noted.

He observed that certain members of the APC party and the public are feigning contentment, when in reality, they are simply biding their time to remove President Tinubu from office, along with his promise of renewed hope which, according to him, has not been fulfilled.

“Whether you like it or not, APC will be extinct before 2027 because the hunger in Nigeria is serious. Many citizens who cannot cope are already committing suicide. They no longer believe in the renewed hope of Mr. President because they believe their hopes have been dashed. Some of them including APC members are only waiting to vote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his renewed hope out of office,” Onueske said.

He added: “Who will take care of the market women? Who will increase their wages? The private sector cannot pay what the NLC and TUC are negotiating for workers. The matter is even worse for the APC.”