AEDC Declares Power Outage In Abuja, Explains Why

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has reported that certain parts of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, will experience a power outage as a result of heavy rainfall.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made in a notice issued on Wednesday.

The AEDC noted specifically that the areas affected include Durumi and its surrounding areas.

The power distribution company has, however, assured that efforts are being made to restore power supply in the affected areas.

“We would like to inform residents in parts of Durumi and surrounding areas in Abuja that the current power outage is due to inclement weather conditions affecting the feeder serving these areas.

“Our team of engineers is working tirelessly to rectify the fault and restore power supply as quickly as possible,” AEDC stated.

Naija News recalls that exactly three months ago, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) was fined N200 million by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for violating tariff regulations.

NERC announced this penalty through a statement released via its official communication channel.

The commission stated that AEDC failed to comply with the tariff guidelines, causing concern among both consumers and industry stakeholders.

After conducting a thorough review and considering customer feedback, NERC discovered that AEDC had applied the new tariff to all customer bands, which goes against the Order’s objective of ensuring fair billing practices.

As a result, NERC has directed AEDC to reimburse customers in Bands B, C, D, and E who were billed above the allowed tariff bands specified in the Order.