Unemployed Youths Are Risks To National Security – Dare To FG

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has advised the federal government to put measures in place to address the rising number of unemployed youths in the country.

Sunday Dare said unemployed youths are national security risks. He said palliatives as a cushion for lack of employment are only a “drop in the bucket”.

Dare said palliatives only buy time, and the time should be used to enact laws that would create jobs for the youths

The Former Minister of Youths and Sports, under ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, called for full implementation of the Nigeria Youth Employment Action Plan (NYEAP).

He said Endsars’ protest in October 2020 ought to have brought the attention of lawmakers to the need to make laws that would address youths’ unemployment.

“Youth palliatives only buy time, a drop in the bucket. The time bought should be used to enact laws that create jobs for the youth, that protect the unemployed and that drill down on the full implementation of the Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan, (NYEAP).

“From the point of view of the securitization theories we must move the youth unemployment issue to a level where state actors and decision makers must address it as an existential threat to our country. EndSars saga ought to have woken our lawmakers up to this realism,” Dare said.

On his X handle, he called on youth advocacy and lobby groups to push the issue of youth unemployment. He said enough advocacy and lobbying are required. He called on the National Assembly to make laws that would favour youths.

He further emphasized the need for technical education, provision of needed infrastructure for training and a deliberate youth entrepreneurship policy.

“The Youth advocacy and lobby have not been enough to push the issue of rising youth unemployment onto the national security agenda. Our lawmakers must view our army of unemployed youth as a national security risk and make laws that will favor youth development.

“The government has a role. And it’s critical. How did the Asian countries combat youth unemployment? State policy. Emphasis on technical education, provision of needed infrastructure for training, upskilling and a deliberate youth Entrepreneurship policy,” Dare added.