Reps Panel Invites Perm Sec Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Minister’s Aide

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Lamuwa, has been summoned by the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs following serious allegations of sexual harassment.

The committee, led by Oluwole Oke, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun state, has scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

The accusations against Lamuwa were brought forward by Simisola Ajayi, a married female aide to Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ajayi, through her legal representative Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed a petition detailing the alleged inappropriate advances by Lamuwa.

According to the petition, the incident occurred on October 7, 2023, during a retreat to review President Bola Tinubu’s 4D policy.

Lamuwa reportedly questioned Ajayi about her decision not to stay at the hotel after the event and allegedly suggested she should visit his room. Ajayi declined the invitation, citing her responsibilities as a nursing mother.

The gravity of the allegations prompted Minister Yusuf Tuggar to notify Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Service of the Federation, on May 27.

Tuggar expressed his concerns over the seriousness of the accusations and the need for a formal inquiry.

In a subsequent development, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) invited Ajayi for interrogation to further investigate the matter, underscoring the severity of the allegations and the government’s commitment to addressing them.