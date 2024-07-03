Ivan Toney Admits England Coach “Annoyed” Him In Euro 2024 Clash With Slovakia

Brentford forward, Ivan Toney has admitted that he is “annoyed” he couldn’t play as much as he wanted for England so far in the ongoing Euro 2024.

Unlike at his Premier League club, Brentford, where he is a starter as far as he is fit, Ivan Toney is second fiddle to Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, in England’s national team.

England’s coach, Gareth Southgate managed to introduce him into the country’s round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday, June 30, in the additional minutes of regulation time. The Brentford talisman replaced Phil Foden in the 90+4 minutes of the encounter.

At that point, Slovakia was leading 1-0. Fortunately for the English team, Ivon Toney’s presence on the pitch helped the Three Lions to equalize through the boots of Jude Bellingham in the 90+5 minutes.

England went on to win the game in the first minute of extra time courtesy of Kane’s strike. The 2-1 win booked them a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals where they will take on Switzerland at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Ivan Toney admitted that he was “annoyed” that he had to be brought on so late in the game against Slovakia. But he controlled his emotions because he had prepared for such a scenario ahead of the tournament.

“It’s always going to be tough,” he said. “It’s tough for all of us as we play week in, week out for our clubs. I have been in this position before and when I get an opportunity I’ll take it.”

The 28-year-old forward continued: “At my club, there is a guy called Michael Caufield [a sports psychologist] and he talks about controlling your emotions.

“Yes, I was annoyed but there was still 30 minutes of football to play [including extra-time] and you have got to come out of that mood and focus.

“I feel like, people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there’s more than 11 players needed to win a tournament.”