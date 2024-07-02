President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment (Photo)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hajiya Salamatu Ladi Ahmed as the new Executive Secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).

The approval of the President was disclosed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, on Monday, July 1, 2024, while handing over the appointment letter to the new Executive Secretary in her office.

Naija News reports Ahmed was elevated to her new position after Alhaji Ibrahim Mairiga, proceeded on a terminal leave ahead of the expiration of his four-year tenure in September, 2024.

She was, until her latest elevation, the Board’s Director of Operations.

The Head of Service congratulated the new appointee and charged her to bring her wealth of experience to bear in ensuring the full realisation of the Board’s core mandate.

In related news, President Tinubu has appointed new board members for the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Tinubu said the appointment is in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energizing the growth opportunities within the real estate sector.

The new members of the board are expected to deploy their expertise, experience, and commitment to steer the Family Homes Funds towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector.

Those appointed include;

(1) Mr. Demola Adebise – Board Chairman

(2) Mr. Abdul Muttalab – Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director

(3) Mr. Abdullahi Musa – Executive Director (Finance)

(4) Mr. Emeka Henry Inegbu – Executive Director (Operations)

(5) Representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated – (Non-Executive Director)

(6) Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) – (Non-Executive Director)

(7) Mr. Sam Okagbue – (Non-Executive Director)

(8) Mr. Musa Ahmed – (Non-Executive Director)

(9) Dr. Eniang Nkang – (Non-Executive Director)

(10) Ms. Bilkisu Usman – (Non-Executive Director).