Wife Of Niger State Deputy Governor Is Dead

Hajiya Zainab Garba, the wife of the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, is dead.

Naija News gathered that Hajia Garba died in the early hours of Tuesday, July 2.

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, in a condolence message to his Deputy, described the death of his wife as a great loss.

He added that the news is devastating not only for his Deputy, but the government and the entire people of the State.

While commiserating with his Deputy over the loss, the governor encouraged him to see the demise of his wife as an act of Allah and be consoled by the fact that the deceased lived a good life.

He promised the support of the State Executive Council to the Deputy Governor during his moment of grief while praying to Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljanna Firdausi.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the sum of N5 billion for the construction of new permanent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Paiko.

The governor also confirmed the automatic employment for corps members who studied medicine and other health-related courses.

The initiative, the Niger State government said, is to address the dearth of doctors and other medical workers in the state hospitals.

Naija News reports that Governor Bago disclosed this during the swearing-in of 1,600 youth corps members posted to the state for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko, the Headquarters of Paikoro LGA of the state.

To further encourage youth corps members, Bago announced a ₦200,000 gift each for the 1,600 youth corps members as a bonus for accepting to serve in the state.