Tinubu, Atiku, Obi are not interested in fight against poverty - Adebayo

Former Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi are after their political ambition and not in the fight against poverty.

A lawyer, Adewole, accused President Bola Tinubu, former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Atiku Abubakar, and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party – Peter Obi, of dividing Nigerians along ethnic lines to achieve their interest in the presidency.

He said none of the major presidential candidates in the last 2023 general election was committed to releasing the citizens from “intergenerational poverty and security”.

Adebayo added that Tinubu, Atiku and Obi’s preference to play ethnic games with the citizens to achieve political power in the place of mobilizing them to address poverty and insecurity is a “sham“.

“Ongoing politics designed to divide you along the lines of aiding one ambitionist to defeat the others within the status quo relay team of the Neolibéral Establishment instead of massing up our people to take up the intergenerational fight against poverty and insecurity is a sham,” the former SDP presidential candidate said.

Adebayo had, on Friday, accused President Tinubu of going for tourism than economically motivated foreign trips. He said what Nigeria needed was a “needs focused economic diplomacy” that would close the gap between available human resources and material resources of the country.

He said any foreign trip that failed to bridge the gap, he identified, makes the President an “itinerant tourist without destination“.

“A needs focused economic diplomacy is necessary to bridge identified gaps between available human and material resources and the goals and purpose of the Leader for his country and people,” he said. Adebayo added, “It doesn’t mean that the president should become an itinerant tourist without destination.”