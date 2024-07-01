FULL LIST: Tems, Tyla Triumph At 2024 BET Awards

Nigerian sensation Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, secured her fourth BET Award on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

Naija News reports that the Grammy winner claimed the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her 2023 hit, “Me & U,” beating out notable artists like Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, and Maverick City Music.

The BET Awards, founded in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, celebrate the achievements of Black entertainers and other underrepresented groups in music, film, sports, and philanthropy.

Tems won the Best International Act and Best Collaboration awards in 2022 for her work on Wizkid’s “Essence.”

In 2023, she also took home the Best Collaboration award for “Wait for U,” a song she made with Drake and Future.

“Wait for U” also won at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2022.

South African star, Tyla, also enjoyed a successful night, winning Best New Artist and Best International Act.

Here is the full list of winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– 11:11 – Chris Brown

– A Gift & a Curse – Gunna

– American Dream – 21 Savage

– Coming Home – Usher

– For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake

– Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

– Michael – Killer Mike – WINNER

– Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

– Beyoncé

– Coco Jones

– Doja Cat

– H.E.R.

– Muni Long

– SZA – WINNER

– Tyla

– Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

– Brent Faiyaz

– Bryson Tiller

– Burna Boy

– Chris Brown

– Drake

– Fridayy

– October London

– Usher – WINNER

BEST GROUP

– ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) – WINNER

– 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

– 41

– Blxst and Bino Rideaux

– City Girls

– FLO

– Maverick City Music

– WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

– “All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – WINNER

– “America Has a Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

– “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

– “Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

– “Carnival” – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

– “Don’t Play with It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

– “Everybody” – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

– “Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

– “Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

– Cardi B

– Doja Cat

– GloRilla

– Ice Spice

– Latto

– Megan Thee Stallion

– Nicki Minaj – WINNER

– Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

– 21 Savage

– Burna Boy

– Drake

– Future

– Gunna

– J. Cole

– Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

– Lil Wayne

Best International Act

– Asake (Nigeria)

– Tyla (South Africa) – Winner

– Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

– Focalistic (South Africa)

– Aya Nakamura (France)

– BK’ (Brazil)

– Cleo Sol (UK)

– Karol Conká (Brazil)

– Raye (UK)

– Tiakola (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

– Tyler ICU (South Africa)

– Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)

– Bellah (UK)

– Cristale (UK)

– Duquesa (Brazil)

– Holly G (France)

– Jungeli (France)

– Makhadzi (South Africa) – Winner

– Oruam (Brazil)

Best New Artist Nominees

– 41

– 4batz

– Ayra Starr

– Bossman Dlow

– Fridayy

– October London

– Sexyy Red

– Tyla – Winner

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

– ‘All of the Glory’ by Shirley Caesar

– ‘All Things’ by Kirk Franklin

– ‘Angel’ by Halle Bailey

– ‘Come Jesus Come’ by Cece Winans

– ‘Do You Believe In Love?’ by Erica Campbell

– ‘God Problems’ by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

– ‘Me & U’ by Tems – Winner

– ‘Try Love’ by Kirk Franklin

Viewer’s Choice Award

– ‘Agora Hills’ by Doja Cat

– ‘All My Life’ by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

– ‘Gunna’ by Fukumean

– ‘Lovin On Me’ by Jack Harlow

– ‘Made For Me’ by Muni Long

– ‘On My Mama’ by Victoria Monét

– ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ by Drake ft. Sexyy Red & Sza

– ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay

– ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ by Beyoncé – Winner

– ‘Water’ by Tyla

Best Movie

– American Fiction

– Bob Marley: One Love – Winner

– Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

– Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

– The Book Of Clarence

– The Color Purple

– The Equalizer 3

– The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

– Anthony Mackie

– Colman Domingo

– Damson Idris

– Denzel Washington – Winner

– Donald Glover

– Idris Elba

– Jeffrey Wright

– Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

– Angela Bassett

– Ayo Edebiri

– Coco Jones

– *Danielle Brooks

– Fantasia

– Halle Bailey

– Issa Rae

– Regina King – Winner

Youngstars Award

– Akira Akbar

– Blue Ivy Carter – Winner

– Demi Singleton

– Heiress Diana Harris

– Jabria Mccullum

– Jalyn Hall

– Leah Jeffries

– Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year

– A’ja Wilson

– Angel Reese – Winner

– Coco Gauff

– Flau’jae Johnson

– Juju Watkins

– Naomi Osaka

– Sha’carri Richardson

– Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

– Anthony Edwards

– Gervonta Davis

– Jalen Brunson – Winner

– Jalen Hurts

– Kyrie Irving

– Lebron James

– Patrick Mahomes

– Stephen Curry