Peter Obi Congratulates Tems On Grammy Award

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated music diva, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for winning Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys.

Naija News reported that Tems clinched the award for her song titled – ‘Love Me JeJe‘.

She defeated Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their joint track ‘MMS’, as well as Yemi Alade and the Davido and Lojay assisted ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown.

In a statement on Monday morning, Obi said Nigeria remains the home to an endless flow of talents who through creative arts put the nation on the global map.

His words: “I am ever elated by the huge success Nigerian youths are making in various fields, especially in the entertainment sector.

“I like therefore to extend my hearty congratulations to our Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tems, who just secured her second Grammy Award with her win in the Best African Music Performance category.

“I also rejoice with Nigeria’s entertainment industry and other Nigerian artists who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories.

“Undoubtedly, Nigeria remains home to the endless flow of talents who through their creative arts, continue to put the nation on the global map.

“I firmly remain committed to building a nation that fosters growth among the youths and helps them discover and harness their individual talents for national productivity.”