‘I Am Proud Of You’ – Tinubu Hails Tems Over Second Grammy Award

President Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Nigerian female singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for emerging winner of the Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Naija News reports that Tems won the Best African Music Performance award for her song ‘Love Me Jeje’ at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

She clinched the award, beating Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy, who were also nominated in the same category.

In a post via his X handle, Tinubu said he is proud of Tems’ accomplishment and other Nigerians nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards, noting that their accomplishments continued to inspire all Nigerians.

He wrote, “Congratulations to @temsbaby on winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, “Love me jeje”. I am proud of her accomplishments and those of Nigerian origin who were nominated for the Grammy awards. Their achievements continue to inspire all Nigerians. Congratulations!”

Meanwhile, Tems has dedicated her Grammy award for Best African Music Performance to her mum.

Accepting the award, Tems, in an emotional state, expressed gratitude to God and appreciated her mum.

According to the singer, she dedicated the award to her mother because she had done so much for her and her brother.

Tems also appreciated her team and others who had contributed to her success in the music industry.