Grammy: Governor Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Tems

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for winning Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys.

Naija News reported that Tems clinched the award for her song titled – ‘Love Me JeJe’.

She defeated Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their joint track ‘MMS’, as well as Yemi Alade and the Davido and Lojay assisted ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown.

The Afrobeats singer’s latest victory sees Tems grab her second golden gramophone at the Grammys.

The Music Diva dedicated her second Grammy to her mother for her support to her and her brother.

“I just want to thank you ma because she has really done a lot for me and my brother,” she said.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Tems’ victory exemplified her talent and dedication.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Temilade Openiyi, Tems, for winning the Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards with her song “Love Me JeJe.

“This historic achievement marks her as the first Nigerian artist to win in this category, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication,” he stated.

The Lagos Governor also commended Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and other musicians who were nominated from the country for the Grammy.

“I also commend our other Nigerian nominees, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, and Davidio- for their outstanding contributions to music. Your artistry continues to elevate Nigeria’s presence on the global stage, and we are immensely proud of your accomplishments,” he added.