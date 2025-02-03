Why I Dedicated Grammy Award To My Mother – Tems

Nigerian female sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, dedicated her Grammy award for Best African Music Performance to her mum on Sunday night.

Naija News reports that Tems clinched the award for her song titled – “Love Me JeJe” at the 67th Grammy Awards.

She defeated Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy, who were nominated in the same category.

Accepting the award, Tems, in an emotional state, expressed gratitude to God and appreciated her mum.

According to the singer, she dedicated the award to her mother because she had done so much for her and her brother.

Tems also appreciated her team and others who had contributed to her success in the music industry.

She said, “Wow, dear God. Thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team.

“Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday and this is her first Grammys. I just want to thank you ma because she has really done a lot for me and my brother.

“Happy birthday mum. And I want to thank my team. Muyiwa, Wale, my beautiful stylist, and lovely girls… I love you guys.

“Thank you so much. To God be the glory. Honestly, He has changed my life so much.”