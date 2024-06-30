Two Years After Relocating, UK-Based Nigerian Continues To Receive Salary From Nigeria

A Nigerian civil servant who moved to the United Kingdom in 2022 has disclosed that he still receives his monthly salary from Nigeria, despite not attending work.

The 36-year-old, referred to as Daniel due to the sensitivity of the matter, works as a taxi driver in the UK.

He told the BBC that he continues to receive ₦150,000 monthly from his Nigerian employer, thanks to an arrangement with his boss.

This revelation comes amid the Federal Government’s crackdown on government employees who have relocated abroad but continue to draw salaries.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu recently expressed concern over this issue, highlighting that these employees must refund the money they have collected fraudulently.

Tinubu stated, “Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch,” and emphasized that those responsible would be held accountable and required to make restitution.

Non-government workers in Nigeria have similarly been receiving payments without being part of the civil service.

In some instances, individuals who have either resigned or moved overseas continue to receive government salaries.

Despite the President’s directive, Daniel remains unconcerned, noting that his UK earnings surpass his Nigerian salary.

He explained, “When I heard about the president’s directive, I smiled because I know I am doing better here – and not worried.”

Asked why he didn’t resign from his Nigerian position, Daniel said he wanted to keep the option open in case he decided to return.

“To be honest, I didn’t resign because I wanted to leave that door open in case I choose to go back to my job after a few years,” he said.

Daniel acknowledged the arrangement with his boss, which allows him to continue receiving his salary.

“I had a good understanding with my boss and he just let me leave,” he said.

Daniel is among several Nigerians who receive their government salaries while living abroad.