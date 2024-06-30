Reactions As Family Releases Video To Confirm Olu Jacobs Is Not Dead

The family of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, have released a video to confirm that the thespian is still alive.

Naija News reports that some earlier reports had claimed the actor passed away.

The reports have, however, been swiftly dismissed by the actor’s wife and veteran actress, Joke Silva.

Following the development, the family has also released a video to confirm the actor is still very much alive. In the video trending on the internet and seen by our correspondent, Jacobs personally denied rumours of his death and confirmed he is much alive.

Though the video brought relief and confirmation that Olu Jacobs is alive, it has also raised concerns about the state of health of the veteran actor, with some netizens claiming it was unnecessary for the family to release the video while some others were just grateful the actor is alive.

See the video and some reactions that have followed it.

@OsebiFy: E come be like say na every 3 months Olu Jacobs they die and come back alive. Bad news can fly faster than a jet sha.

@Stephen_king012: Omo this man don old oo…

Abeg how old is he?

@AdamsOmoboriowo: Alhamdulilah, I’m so glad to read this.

@pearlpelay01: Omg!!!

Glad he is well.

@AfamEze412767: People should learn how to wait for family to break the news of the death of their loved ones. That is a better tradition.

@Nedonsir: Hail and heathy.

@SomtoAusti62077: Hmmm.. it is well. Bless him❤️

@dammygtnet: Not sure this video is necessary. Long live pa Olu Jacobs!

@Asika2Ngozi: We thank God for his life.

@Ralphbezz: Ok, I’m not going to ever listen to anyone again. Any day the family makes a public announcement that he is dead, I will believe it.

@Ishow_leck: The person who made the first post is an evil and this would be the second time they will be doing this to this man…