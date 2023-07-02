‘The Husband I Knew Is No More There’ – Joke Silva Opens Up About Marital Struggles With Olu Jacobs

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has opened up about marital struggle with her husband cum colleague, Olu Jacobs, following his battle with dementia.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, the thespian spoke about her husband suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), which has been happening for a couple of years.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality cum actress, Nancy Isime, Joke Silva said the illness has affected their marriage.

The movie star described her husband as an incredible father and an amazing husband, who didn’t fail in his responsibility.

According to her, Olu Jacobs was practically her best friend and everything to her in their marriage, hence, in the journey of the current ailment, she sees it as taking care of her father.

Joke Silva added that the love and affection she had received from her husband during their early years are no longer there, nevertheless, she still loves him.

In her words: “We have been married for 37 years but we have known each other for 42 years, we were dating for 5 years before we got married.

“It has not been easy, in the early years of our marriage, we didn’t even realize the marriage has started, it took a lot of acceptance because I was like why are you behaving like this? There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.

“But the thing is this when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.

“So in this journey of dementia now, is like I am looking after my father. The husband I knew is no more and there for me but this man that is here is someone I still love”