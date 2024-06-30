Olu Jacobs Alive – Betty Irabor Debunks Veteran Actor’s Death Rumour

A Nigerian columnist, Betty Irabor, has debunked the claim that veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, is dead, stating that he is well and alive .

Irabor disclosed this in a message posted on her social media account on Sunday.

She wrote, “Olu Jacob is well and alive.. please ignore all rumours of his passing. He is alive please.”

The rumours of Jacobs’ death had earlier spread online without official confirmation.

This is not the first time such news about the veteran actor will trend online.

In June 2020, there was a similar report that trended on the then Twitter (now X) and Facebook.

The then spokesperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, later debunked the news.

In August 2022, there was also rumour concerning the actor’s death.

His wife, Joke, later debunked the news and threatened legal action against those spreading the information.

Jacobs, born on July 11, 1942, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

He began his career in the United Kingdom, where he featured in various British television shows and films before returning to Nigeria in the late 1980s.

His return marked the beginning of a prolific career in Nollywood, where he quickly became a household name.