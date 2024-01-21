Despite My Husband’s Health Challenges I Still Love Him, But Love In A Different Way – Joke Silva

The esteemed Nollywood actress, Joke Silva and her husband, Olu Jacobs, have consistently been hailed as a ‘Power Couple,’ earning admiration and applause from numerous entertainers and fans.

They are lauded for exemplifying positive and commendable qualities as a celebrity couple.

However, as the years have passed, concerns about the veteran actor Olu Jacobs’ health and rumours of his demise have surfaced.

Olu Jacobs, a trailblazer among the first Nigerian actors to feature in Hollywood/American productions like ‘Ashanti,’ has been the subject of speculations regarding his well-being.

Naija News recalls that the actress had opened up about her husband suffering from a health condition known as dementia with Lewy bodies.

In a recent interview with fellow media personality and actress, Nancy Isime, Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva provided an update on the health challenges faced by her husband, thespian Olu Jacobs.

Silva shared insights into her husband’s health struggles during the interview with Nancy Isime, shedding light on the ongoing battle with dementia.

During the interview, Joke Silva revealed that her husband’s declining health had brought about significant changes in him.

She expressed that Olu Jacobs is no longer the same man she walked down the aisle with 37 years ago, highlighting the transformative impact of his poor health on his overall demeanour and personality.

Silva emphasized that despite her husband’s health challenges, her love for him has not wavered.

The veteran actress said, “It hasn’t been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality. It is like the person I married, 80 per cent of the time, is no longer there.

“But the thing is this: when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband. He was practically my best friend.”

“The husband I knew is no longer there for me. This man that is here is someone I still love, but love in a different way.“