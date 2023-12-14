Oluremi Tinubu Is Most Experienced Female Politician In Nigeria – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has claimed the Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, is the most experienced female politician in the country’s politics.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an interview on TVC, while expressing discontent over the exclusion of women from leadership positions in Nigeria, especially in the political sector.

She said women were at the forefront of leadership in the pre-independent era in Nigeria but have recently lost grip on leadership.

Joke Silva added that it was high time for Nigeria to have at least a democratically elected female Governor.

She said: “In the area of leadership, especially political leadership, women have regressed. I mean, we had some really powerful women. You mentioned Fumilayo Kuti earlier. All these powerful women. There were so many of them spread around the nation. So, you expect them to grow in numbers by now.

“At least by now, we should have had a female governor. Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu for one, in contemporary Nigerian politics, is probably the most experienced female politician. She was just in the Senate for a long time and now she is the First Lady. But the thing is this: how many others? But we have so many male senators. It goes back to what late Chief MKO Abiola used to say: ‘A nation clapping with one hand.’ How do you clap? How is it heard?”