Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 30th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 30th June 2024.

The PUNCH: No fewer than 21 states in the country are currently without duly elected local government councils. These states are running the affairs of local government councils with caretaker committees appointed by state governors, an investigation by Sunday PUNCH has revealed. This is against the provisions of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution which guarantees the operation of local government by democratically elected officials.

Vanguard: As the moves to purchase two additional aircraft for the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) continue to generate divergent reactions, findings have shown that the Federal Government may have spent a staggering N214 billion on the fleet from 1999 to date.

The Nation: The chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele has proposed a tax exemption for poor and vulnerable people in the country. He said he believes the country does not need to increase taxation to generate revenue. Oyedele said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.