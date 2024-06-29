Tobi Amusan Reacts After Winning Doping Case At CAS

Nigerian track and field legend, Tobi Amusan, has expressed happiness after she was cleared of doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It has been a long 12 months after Tobi Amusan as she has been battling legal tussles over the failed doping test. She reportedly failed three anti-doping tests in 12 months, according to the World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Amusan was charged by the two aforementioned agencies over the alleged doping scandal. Fortunately for her, the Disciplinary Tribunal of the sport’s governing body cleared her.

Afterwards, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the clearance, hoping to get the 27-year-old world record holder banned from the sport.

Fortunately for her again, CAS cleared her of doping on Friday, June 28, 2024, which means she is free to participate in the Paris Olympics, which will commence on July 26 and end on August 11 this summer.

To celebrate the triumph, Tobi Amusan took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of CAS’ verdict. She simply captioned it with “It’s all God”.

If Amusan had been found guilty of the doping scandal, she would have been banned from Athletics for two years, making her miss the Paris Olympics.

With the clearance from CAS, the Ogun-State-born athlete will participate in her third Olympics as she strives to win her first-ever gold medal at the tournament.