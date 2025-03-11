Paul Pogba Is Officially Allowed To Join Any Club As Free Agent

French midfielder, Paul Pogba is set to make his return to football following the completion of his 18-month suspension.

Paul Pogba’s ban, which stemmed from a positive doping test in September 2023, officially ended on March 10, 2025.

After his contract with Juventus was terminated in November 2024, he became a free agent, eager to explore new career opportunities in the top European leagues.

After a successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) led to a reduction of his initial four-year ban, there has been ongoing speculation about his next move. Paul Pogba, who is now 28 years old, has drawn interest from clubs such as Marseille and his former team, Manchester United.

While Pogba has been in discussions with Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim regarding a potential third stint at the club, recent reports suggest that talks have quieted.

Manchester City have also emerged as a possible destination, as they seek to rebuild under Pep Guardiola during a challenging period. However, Pogba’s strong ties to Manchester United may complicate a potential move to their city rivals.

Additionally, Pogba has recently attended Major League Soccer (MLS) games, fueling speculation about his interest in the league. Notably, David Beckham’s Inter Miami appears to be a frontrunner in the race to sign him, providing a fascinating possibility for his next chapter.