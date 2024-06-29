Tobi Amusan Cleared Of Doping Ahead Of 2024 Paris Olympics

Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared of doping ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will commence on July 26 and end on August 11.

Tobi Amusan started her struggles with the World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency after she reportedly failed three anti-doping tests in 12 months.

The 27-year-old world record holder was charged by the two aforementioned agencies over the alleged doping scandal. Fortunately for her, the Disciplinary Tribunal of the sport’s governing body, World Athletics, cleared her.

However, the legal battle didn’t end so easily, even though she continued to compete in international competitions across the world.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the clearance she got from the Disciplinary Tribunal, hoping they could get her banned from the sport.

Fortunately for her again, the Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared her of doping on Friday, June 28, 2024, which means she is free to participate in the Paris Olympics with little or no distractions.

A statement from CAS confirmed that its panel “unanimously acknowledged that the athlete committed two filing failures but did not confirm the existence of a missed test, alleged by WA and WADA, which would have been the third Whereabouts Failure committed within 12 months.”

Recall that Tobi Amusan, who just recovered from a minor illness, won the 4x100m gold at the African Championships in Cameroon. After the tournament, she told reporters that she is in good shape ahead of the Paris Olympics which is her third appearance.